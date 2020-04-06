Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today through Wednesday will bring dry, breezy, and mild weather. Tuesday’s winds should be substantially weaker than today and Wednesday. By Wednesday, it’s possible we could red flag warnings in Bernalillo County.

The cold front slides across the state Wednesday night. Working with poor moisture, few showers will pop up across the mountains. Thursday has better odds of mountain rain and snow. A few thunderstorms near the closed low are possible. Thursday and Friday’s temperatures will be at or below average. Next Sunday and Monday continues to look interesting. A potent low pressure system with a moist backdoor front may create a late winter storm in Northern New Mexico.