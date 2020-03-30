Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Northwest winds will be strong today. Fire weather warnings will continue through 7 pm in southeast New Mexico. Rain and snow showers in the mountains will last through the afternoon. Any additional accumulations will be above 10,000′. A thunderstorm or two could form in Union County.

Tuesday will be a day in between systems. Given the weak winds, I’d call it a perfect day. Cloudier skies return on Wednesday with spot showers across the southern mountains. Above average temperatures will hold steady through this next system and the weekend.

