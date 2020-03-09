Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cloudier skies are in the forecast. Another closed low is swirling in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. It will barely move the next two days as it pulls moisture into New Mexico. Instability will be limited, but isolated showers will form west of I-25 on Tuesday and Wednesday. As the low approaches on Thursday, rain chances will increase for the Rio Grande Valley.

The low crosses the state on Friday bringing widespread rain and snow. At this point, it is safe to say there will be a winter storm in the northern mountains Friday into Saturday. Impacts will be above 8,000′. Clouds and mountain snow will linger into Saturday morning. High pressure and clear skies return on Sunday.

