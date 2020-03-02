Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Few showers will become thunderstorms today west of the Continental Divide. Ongoing showers across the Gila will not make it to the I-25 corridor. Rain chances increase for the southern counties tomorrow with the approaching low-pressure system. Rain will intensify Tuesday night with heavy rain expected at times. Thunderstorms are expected to be unorganized.
We’ll dry out Wednesday afternoon as high pressure returns. Odds of rain in central New Mexico is becoming more likely due to another blast of Pacific moisture. Storm track should be more favorable for rain in Albuquerque.