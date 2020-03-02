Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - New Mexico is dry this morning, with some snow coming down in the San Juan Mountains of SW Colorado. The morning commute will be no problem, and Monday is looking nice! Temperatures will be mild like the weekend, warming into the 50s, 60s, and 70s. The next storm system will start to impact the state later today. Light, scattered showers are possible in western NM during the afternoon and evening, and the west mountains could see light mix and snow in the high elevations. By tomorrow, the rain will shift to southern New Mexico, and snow will start-up in the Sacramento Mountains.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the Sacramentos and will turn to a warning Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning. 6-12" of snow is possible during this time, with the higher end of the range accumulating above 8,000'.