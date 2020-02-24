Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Strong winds aloft will mix into the Rio Grande Valley this afternoon. Winds will gust up to 50 mph until sunset. Meanwhile, a potent cold front will push into northern New Mexico tonight. This will drastically reduce temperatures tomorrow. Cloud cover in eastern New Mexico will prevent temperatures from getting above freezing. Snow will be too light for any accumulations besides a dusting at Raton Pass. Low temperatures on Wednesday will be some of the coldest of the entire season.

Warmth makes a comeback on Thursday. Mild temperatures are expected through the weekend. The next low-pressure system will dive through the state the following Monday.

