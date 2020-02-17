Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’ll feel like a typical March day with widespread 60s and 70s. A backdoor front is beginning to nudge into northeast New Mexico. Few spots will get any accumulations through Tuesday, considering how warm it’s been.

Snow showers will increase on Wednesday as a fast-moving trough shoots across the state. The Sangre de Cristos should be the winner with 3-6″ of snow by Thursday morning. Most of I-25 should have a coating of snow by Thursday morning too. A stronger backdoor front will support light precipitation across the eastern plains. Cold air will spill into Albuquerque giving us a cold, cloudy, and windy day. Temperatures will rebound on Friday ahead of the subtropical airmass arriving for the weekend. Saturday still looks promising for rain.

