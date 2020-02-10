Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Convection will soon start over the Gila sending moderate showers into the middle Rio Grande Valley. Albuquerque should pick up another quarter-inch of rain before the cold air makes it over the mountain.

Gap winds will peak around 45 mph at 10 AM. There will be a broad spectrum of snow totals across the metro, especially if we are able to get additional light snow in the afternoon. Travel will be difficult tomorrow morning due to strong winds and snow for the majority of the state. Conditions will improve by the afternoon except in southern New Mexico. The storm will finally stop by Wednesday morning.