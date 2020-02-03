Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today’s storm is unique, but it will not be the most impactful of the season. Ultimately, we will wind up with 1-3″ across the northern mountains. The Colorado San Juans will see significantly more snow through the remainder of today. Winds are still anticipated to be harsh across most of the state. Tuesday and Wednesday’s highs will bring near record setting cold.
Light snow will start at Raton Pass Tuesday morning. Light snow will gradually slide down I-25 through the afternoon. It’ll be just enough to create some slippery spots and temporary accumulations. Later that night, the Texas winter storm starts. A swath of snow will include some portions of Eddy and Lea Counties. Temperatures will bottom out Wednesday morning before they start to recover on Thursday. It’s shaping up to be another beautiful weekend.
Top Stories
- Chiefs’ history has roots in Roswell
- Trump impeachment trial wrapping up, closing arguments set to begin
- Suspect flees police, apprehended by K-9 officer
- Sewer line installation closes Second Street south of Avenida Cesar Chavez
- New Mexico women’s tackle football team looking for players
- City councilors to vote on renaming street after Dolores Huerta
- Facebook page warns drivers of locations of Rio Rancho speed vans