Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

Storm impacts on I-25 tomorrow

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today’s storm is unique, but it will not be the most impactful of the season. Ultimately, we will wind up with 1-3″ across the northern mountains. The Colorado San Juans will see significantly more snow through the remainder of today. Winds are still anticipated to be harsh across most of the state. Tuesday and Wednesday’s highs will bring near record setting cold.

Light snow will start at Raton Pass Tuesday morning. Light snow will gradually slide down I-25 through the afternoon. It’ll be just enough to create some slippery spots and temporary accumulations. Later that night, the Texas winter storm starts. A swath of snow will include some portions of Eddy and Lea Counties. Temperatures will bottom out Wednesday morning before they start to recover on Thursday. It’s shaping up to be another beautiful weekend.

