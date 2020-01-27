Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Few lowlands will pick up rain or snow after 2 pm today. The exception will be eastern New Mexico where moisture will wrap back into the state. Raton is poised to pick up additional snowfall through the evening. Snow accumulations elsewhere will be spotty. Mixed precipitation will continue into the overnight hours near the Texas border.

Tuesday brings sunny skies and elevated mountain winds. Wednesday’s storm has been particularly difficult to forecast. Any deviation from its track north or south will have huge swings in outcomes. I’m leaning towards a solution that closes the low off, to some degree, in southeast New Mexico. By Thursday morning, snow levels will be near 4,000′. Precipitation north of I-40 will be scattered and light no matter how the storm tracks. Next weekend will considerably boost temperatures.

