Today’s storm is on its last lap. Skies will rapidly clear except the pockets of light snow in northern New Mexico. Most of the roads should be fine by sunset, but another round of freezing fog is on deck for northeast New Mexico. Besides lowering the visibility, this fog will likely be dense enough to accumulate ice on the roads.
Tuesday will be sunny before the next storm hits at night. The initial Pacific front out of the west will be dry. All precipitation will occur from the backdoor front on and east of the central mountains through Wednesday morning. Flurries and freezing drizzle will create another opportunity for black ice in eastern New Mexico. Thursday is the beginning of a dry stretch with temperatures gradually improving into the weekend.
Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast
Next storm hits Tuesday night
