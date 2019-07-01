Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

Thunderstorms will stretch from the mountains to the valleys tonight. Severe weather is unlikely, but winds aloft should help support long lasting showers. Dry air moves into the state tomorrow creating somewhat of a dry line in the eastern plains. The air won’t be very buoyant, but Tuesday afternoon would be the one day to see a severe warned storm.

Storms become hard to come by Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. This weekend might bring some relief to the heat with the return of moisture and isolated thunderstorms.