Today will be the last dry day in New Mexico in terms of surface moisture. Increasing Gulf moisture will lead to shower chances in the mountains. We will shift from our abbreviated fire season to an early monsoon season.

Gulf moisture will be present through the weekend. Don’t expect too much rain in the valleys. Showers or thunderstorms will be mainly in high terrain locations, which is great news for the ongoing wildfires. Rain chances for the metro look most promising on Thursday and Sunday.