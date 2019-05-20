Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

Thunderstorms will be possible into the early afternoon in northeast New Mexico. Besides that, the only other convection will be in the highest mountains from a sharp cold front. Based on its performance so far, it’s likely we’ll get some rain in Albuquerque around 6 pm tonight.

The mountains, particularly the western slopes, will be favored for the leftover lift tomorrow while the sun comes back out in Albuquerque. Today’s system is out of season, but the next storm is routine. The next low will swing into the central Rockies and keep the wind going in New Mexico. The dry line will be active again beginning Wednesday night. This could produce storms in eastern New Mexico into the weekend.