NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Strong to severe thunderstorms will push into Eastern New Mexico tonight. Heavy rain and localized flooding will be possible along the central mountain chain. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler today but still above average.

There will be a subtle decrease in temperatures this weekend. Thunderstorms will be widespread over the mountains. Albuquerque will have a better chance at storms coming north to south from the Jemez.