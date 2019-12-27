Winter storm brings precipitation, dangerous driving conditions to New Mexico

If you have plans to drive on I-25 or I-40, you need to prepare for driving on slippery roads. This morning and tomorrow afternoon will be the worst times to be driving on the highways. Spot showers will be possible in Albuquerque all day. The best chance for rain will be when the front passes around 3 pm. Accumulations in the metro should be closer to a dusting on Saturday.

Storm impacts will last all the way into Sunday morning as the backdoor cold front slowly exits. Cold temperatures follow the fronts on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will not rebound for a while. It’ll be a cold start to 2020.