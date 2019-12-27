Live Now
WATCH KRQE THIS MORNING
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Winter storm brings precipitation, dangerous driving conditions to New Mexico

Weather Video Forecast

Slippery highways, winter storm begins

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you have plans to drive on I-25 or I-40, you need to prepare for driving on slippery roads. This morning and tomorrow afternoon will be the worst times to be driving on the highways. Spot showers will be possible in Albuquerque all day. The best chance for rain will be when the front passes around 3 pm. Accumulations in the metro should be closer to a dusting on Saturday.

Storm impacts will last all the way into Sunday morning as the backdoor cold front slowly exits. Cold temperatures follow the fronts on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will not rebound for a while. It’ll be a cold start to 2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞