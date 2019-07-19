Connor’s Friday Morning Forecast

Little changes in the forecast as our heatwave continues. Models are bringing Albuquerque to an even 100 degrees today. Roswell and Tucumcari are under a heat advisory yet again with temperatures expected to reach 105 degrees. Don’t forget your water bottle today.

There is a slight chance of rain tomorrow, but the big story is Sunday evening’s cold front. The front will boost moisture and rain across the state. As of now, Monday looks most promising for widespread precipitation and will likewise be the coolest day of the week.