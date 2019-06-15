Connor’s Friday Evening Forecast

An incoming storm system will bring just enough moisture for thunderstorms the next three evenings. You will notice puffy clouds developing over the mountains in the early afternoon. The mountains will get on-and-off showers. Valleys will be hit or miss, but the forecast has been trending more favorable to see some measurable rain in Albuquerque. These will be weak thunderstorms around the evening commute. I’d go about your day as normal. If you hear any thunder, head back inside. An exception to the routine weather is severe weather expected over the Raton Mesa and Union County tomorrow night.

It looks like the low will shift slightly north by Tuesday, eliminating rain chances for virtually the whole state. The low will stay close enough to buffer the temperatures slightly below average with some scenic clouds. High pressure will appear by some point seven or eight days out.