Connor’s Friday Evening Forecast

The forecast is calm and quiet this weekend. A high arching ridge will give us a taste of fall. Clear skies will eventually switch to cloudy skies by Thursday.

Temperatures will be relatively warm for the start of our next potential storm system on Friday. Snow elevations will be low enough for ski resort powder. This is a particularly difficult forecast given the unpredictability of an offshore closed low. The European model is on New Mexico’s side showing a slower system and widespread rain and snow. A quicker, drier system is more likely, but the northern mountains could still get some snow in this scenario.