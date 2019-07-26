Connor’s Friday Evening Forecast

Given how saturated things are, flash flooding will be a risk for all areas between the Gila and the northern mountains. This threat includes the metro, which could get thunderstorms tonight and Saturday night. It is dangerous to be near streams, arroyos, and other low lying areas during and after storms.

Dry air will begin to push into New Mexico from the west on Sunday. This will be the first of many dry, sunny, and hot days in Albuquerque. Rain opportunities increase for southern New Mexico by the end of the weekend.