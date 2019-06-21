Connor’s Friday Evening Forecast

Southwest winds will bring some smoke to the valleys tonight. An air quality alert expires at 9 am Saturday morning. Flow from the northwest will save the day and bringing cleaner and cooler air. This transition will also lead to active weather in southern Colorado and northern New Mexico, primarily in the mountains. We will be within critical fire thresholds yet again for most places this weekend.
We’ll transition back to a westerly flow by Tuesday bringing back seasonable temperatures. Wednesday looks promising for more moisture and widespread thunderstorms.