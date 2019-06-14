Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

Today will be hot, especially out east. A new weather pattern is dragging dry air into western New Mexico. Unlike most of the state, vegetation is starting to dry out near Deming. Therefore, our only red flag warnings are in the southwest. Marginal moisture near Texas will allow for budding thunderstorms.
Weak thunderstorms will also be the highlight of the weekend. Mountain thunderstorms north of I-40 will be a guarantee. Albuquerque will have a slight chance at catching one of them. Union County will be the exception. Severe storms will likely clip Clayton as they plow into Texas. The forecast beyond the weekend looks typical for June featuring mountain thunderstorms.