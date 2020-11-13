Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will be relatively cool across the state with some clouds to start things off. The massive system from the PNW will have a lateral journey into the Northern Rockies leaving New Mexico dry and windy. Sunday will be slightly cooler after the dry cold front.

The rest of the week will be a gradual warmup. Temperatures will be well above average by next Thursday. Besides today, the forecast brings blue skies.

