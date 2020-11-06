Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winds will grow stronger into Saturday before a cold front hits the state. Thunderstorms will be as far north as Albuquerque. Most of the mountains will encounter rain initially before the snow level drops after sunset.
Skies will clear on Sunday while snow continues to pile up in the San Juans. Another wave quickly dives into Four Corners Sunday night. This will give cities above 5,500′ light snow accumulations. Cooler temperatures will stick around for the remainder of the week.