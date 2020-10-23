Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

Snow looking more likely for lowlands Monday and Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Skies will become cloudier through Sunday ahead of the winter storm. Winds will be strong on Sunday prior to the Pacific cold front. Red flag warnings will be hoisted on again from Saturday evening through most of Sunday. Temperatures will be significantly colder on Monday and Tuesday.

Mountain snow will start Sunday night and precipitation will quickly sweep across the state. The storm will feature multiple bands of intense rain and snow. The northern mountains will likely receive over an inch of rain/snow equivalent. The worst driving conditions will be before sunrise on Tuesday. Lowland accumulations north of I-40 are likely on Tuesday, but most afternoon temperatures will be above freezing.

