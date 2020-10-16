Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Saturday brings a significant increase in temperatures. The warmth and winds will be enough to issue red flag warnings for several zones in Eastern New Mexico. Wildfire smoke is not expected to impact Albuquerque in the near-term.
Concerning fire weather will continue for the rest of the month with persistent dry, westerly flow. Temperatures will be near record-setting by Thursday.
