NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Records are in jeopardy today and tomorrow across the state. West winds will spike temperatures, especially in Eastern New Mexico. Sunday’s temperatures will be slightly cooler, but the big change is on Monday after the front passes.

Rain and snow looks mainly exclusive to Colorado, however a few mountain peaks in New Mexico may pick up some precipitation Sunday evening. Temperatures will remain above average, but noticeably cooler for the rest of the forecast.