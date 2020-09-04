Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Record heat is expected by Labor Day. Temperatures will slowly increase through the three day weekend. Isolated thunderstorms are most likely on Saturday night. A shower may reach the metro area by dark.

The latest Euro model is less of an outlier. Therefore, the forecast certainty is growing on Tuesday night. This information is new compared to the forecast video. The low on Tuesday is no longer expected to completely cut-off and bring precipitation across the state. The forecast will still bring near record cold on Tuesday night and plenty of rain and snow in Eastern New Mexico. Snow level near upslope areas will still come down to 5,000′. Bobcat and Raton Passes are likely to experience accumulating snow.