NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -Strong thunderstorms and hail will push into Northeast New Mexico this evening. Tonight and tomorrow night will be our best bet for thunderstorms anywhere in the state.

A steady supply of drier and cooler air will push eastward from the Great Basin on Sunday. A cold front on Tuesday will finally bring Albuquerque into the 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday’s cool down will be temporary. Another heatwave is likely as we approach Labor Day weekend.