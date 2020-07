NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Isolated severe weather is possible anywhere along or east of the central mountain chain today. Rain in Albuquerque will be most likely be near the Tramway Foothills. Heaviest rain totals will be in the mountains.

There will be a subtle decrease in temperatures this weekend. Thunderstorms will be widespread over the mountains. Albuquerque will have a better chance at storms coming north to south from the Jemez.