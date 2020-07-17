Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thunderstorms will mainly form west of I-25 today and struggle to advance into the Rio Grande Valley. New thunderstorms in Albuquerque today will hinge on gust front interactions. Thunderstorms will be more widespread on Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday’s backdoor front will increase the threat for flash floods, especially in the mountains. Added shear from the front may foster severe weather in the northeast counties. Monday through Friday will feature daily rounds of afternoon thunderstorms.

