Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The high-pressure system continues to build directly over New Mexico today and tomorrow. This will produce a few record-setting temperatures across Southern New Mexico. The heat will be dangerous or uncomfortable through the weekend.

Rain is in the forecast for the Rio Grande Valley starting Sunday. Saturday night’s cold front will boost the dew points up and flatten the ridge of high pressure. Thunderstorms will be primarily in the mountains, but the valleys will have a chance of rain through at least Thursday.