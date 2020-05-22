Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

High fire danger for the holiday weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -Dry and breezy conditions will continue throughout the weekend. Red flag warnings are in effect for most of the mountains and New Mexico. Thunderstorms are back in the picture by Sunday evening in the northeast highlands. The front will spread westward on Monday bringing rain chances into the metro. Rain will be primarily in Eastern New Mexico.

The rest of the forecast has a lot of uncertainty due to a meandering closed low over Texas. We know the temperatures will increase and rain chances will be mostly in the eastern half and high terrain. For now, it’s a dry forecast for the Rio Grande Valley.

