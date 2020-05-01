Breaking News
Gov. Lujan Grisham authorizes Gallup lockdown
Live Now
Coronavirus: What you need to know today

Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

Relentless heat

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Unseasonably hot weather will continue until a cold front on Tuesday. As we lose the last bit of snowpack, fire weather will be critical across the state. Monday should be the last of any record-setting temperatures. Tuesday’s cold front will drastically cool the eastern part of the state.

Southeast winds on Thursday will supply marginal amounts of moisture for Eastern New Mexico. This should be a recipe for thunderstorms on the central mountain chain. More areas east may find some rain before another front on Friday dries the state again. Long range models look hopeful for some active weather in the middle of the month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss