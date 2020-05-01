Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Unseasonably hot weather will continue until a cold front on Tuesday. As we lose the last bit of snowpack, fire weather will be critical across the state. Monday should be the last of any record-setting temperatures. Tuesday’s cold front will drastically cool the eastern part of the state.

Southeast winds on Thursday will supply marginal amounts of moisture for Eastern New Mexico. This should be a recipe for thunderstorms on the central mountain chain. More areas east may find some rain before another front on Friday dries the state again. Long range models look hopeful for some active weather in the middle of the month.