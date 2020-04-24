Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front tonight will be unsuccessful in producing showers. However, it will help slash high temperatures in Eastern New Mexico tomorrow. A boundary will set up in Union County, which will result in few showers or thunderstorms. Sunday is another exception in the dry forecast for the far northeast corner.
Temperatures will be even warmer on Monday. Conditions will remain unseasonably warm through Thursday. Temperature will resemble what we typically see in July, but it’ll be much drier than monsoon season. Winds will be mostly absent by Tuesday.