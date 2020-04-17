Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - A cold front is moving across eastern NM this morning, bringing in much cooler temps for the morning and day. The front will not move into western NM, so temps along and west of the I-25 corridor will stay similar to yesterday. The weather quiets down a bit today, with less wind, and mostly to partly sunny skies. A few showers are possible around the Sangre de Cristos through today, thanks to the backdoor cold front and orographic lifting.

Strong wind returns to the state Saturday, as a low pressure system moves into northern NM. Winds will be strongest to the east, gusting up to around 40 mph. The system will also bring scattered showers to northern NM during the afternoon and evening. On Sunday, another weak system will move in, winds will be breezy, but not as strong, and a few isolated showers will be possible in the northern mountains and northeast highlands.