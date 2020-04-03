Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

Live Now
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’ll feel cool today, although temperatures will be near normal in Albuquerque. Cold air in eastern New Mexico will linger on Saturday keeping some cities in the 50s. Southwest flow will eventually develop ahead of the next upper-level low. This will increase the winds east and rapidly increase temperatures for folks in the high plains.

Conditions will continue to dry out through at least Tuesday. Fire danger will be high east and in some areas where the snowpack is receding. Thursday is the expected arrival date of the next upper level wave. This could change by plus or minus one day.

