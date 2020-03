NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will be the best chance of rain until another Pacific front arrives next Friday. Mountain precipitation the next two nights may be enough for 1-3″ above 9,000′. Portions of eastern New Mexico are within critical fire thresholds. This will likely occur the next two days as the setup provides strong afternoon winds.

Temperatures will finally climb above average on Tuesday. Southwest flow will bring warmer weather and partly cloudy skies.