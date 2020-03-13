Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

Live Now
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Storms are expected in the Pecos Valley by 3 pm today. Eddy and Lea Counties along with the Permian Basin will be the most favorable spots for supercell thunderstorms. Isolated tornadoes and large hail will be threats through 6 pm.

Dry and cooler air follows the storm on Saturday. Sunday should reintroduce enough moist air into the southeast counties for some strong thunderstorms. Another upper level low will swing into the Rockies around the March 19/20 time frame. This will provide another round of widespread precipitation.

