Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - This morning we are still seeing a few isolated showers on the west side of NM moving towards the Rio Grande Valley, but most of the state is waking up with dry and cloudy conditions. Most showers will end during the morning commute, leaving ABQ and everyone north of I-40 dry through the evening. The next round of rain showers will start late this afternoon and early evening in southern and western NM. Rain will push north during the late evening and overnight. Friday morning will be messy, with widespread rain, and wintry mix/snow in the northern mountains and northeast. Precip will clear from south to north throughout Friday afternoon.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the San Juan Mountains from Friday morning to Friday evening. 8-16" up to 20" of snow is possible. Heavy snow is also possible in the NM northern mountains, with 1-4" possible in our mountain towns and the northeast highlands. Heaviest snow up to around 5-10" is possible above 9,000'.