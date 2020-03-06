Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure will prevent showers until the next wave hits on Sunday. Temperatures tomorrow will be mild across the boards. Light snow is expected across the San Juans at night. After midnight, showers will appear across the southern mountains. These showers will climb north throughout Sunday. Some evening convection is possible near the Continental Divide.

Monday and Tuesday will be quiet until a strikingly similar setup forms on Wednesday. Another plume of subtropical moisture will flow into New Mexico. Showers will be concentrated farther north.