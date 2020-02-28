Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Flat high pressure today is helping boost temperatures across the region. Plenty of high clouds will be in the area through the weekend as the storm approaches. Snow will start in the San Juans Sunday night where we’ll also see significantly higher accumulations. Precipitation follows the front eastward into the central mountains. The backdoor front on Tuesday will bring showers into eastern New Mexico. Models are trending lighter precipitation. If the storm tracks any farther south, we could be looking at really flimsy rain and snow totals.

Northwest flow keeps temperatures close to average on Wednesday. Expect breezy conditions to continue east. Sunnier skies will follow the storm.