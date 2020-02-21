Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Near-record amounts of moisture are streaming into New Mexico tonight. Any showers through midnight will be south of I-40. The heaviest precipitation starts Saturday afternoon. The snow elevation should be just about perfect for the ski resorts at 9,000′. The heaviest snow will start towards the end of the day leading to 6-12″ of snow by Sunday afternoon. Winds will be strong behind the strengthening low on Sunday. The sun will reappear, but it won’t be enough to balance out the harsh wind chills.

Temperatures will rebound on Monday before swiftly dropping again on Tuesday thanks to another cold front. This front will only be able to deliver light snow to the northern mountains. High pressure will help get temperatures closer to average on Thursday.