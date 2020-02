NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Clouds are slicing down temperatures today, especially in eastern New Mexico. Temperatures will respond to the blue skies this weekend. Many places will get into the 60s on Sunday. A dry cold front on Monday will bring us back down to average.

Another cold front drops on Wednesday making things even colder. The exact position of the trough and if we will get a closed low remains unclear. Snow in the northern mountains is likely.