Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The weather will seem unchanging through Sunday in most places. High temperatures will be well above average this weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine and calm winds.

The next storm arrives early Monday in the western high country. This will be the beginning of two straight days of snow in the northern mountains. Showers will be most likely in Albuquerque in the morning and late night. The closed low swings just south of the metro on Tuesday and cranks up the rain and snow. Snow levels will be at 5,000′ Tuesday morning. A backdoor cold front will supply strong canyon winds at the same time. This creates a snow hole effect for most of Albuquerque. Rio Rancho, east Albuquerque, and Santa Fe are all in position to get multiple inches of snow on Tuesday. If overcast wins, temperatures may be cold enough for snow into the afternoon. Wind and snow will make Tuesday a tough day for travel.