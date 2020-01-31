Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

Live Now
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A large-amplitude wave will punch into the Rockies on Monday. A strong ridge will setup the storm this weekend bringing phenomenal conditions. Saturday and Sunday will feature above-average temperatures with calm winds. Temperatures will be cold before sunrise, especially in the northern mountains.

The front will push into Four Corners Monday evening. The metro will eventually pick up rain around 9 pm that night. The best dynamics kick into gear around midnight. The northern mountains will quickly get 3-6″ of snow. Light snow will continue throughout Tuesday in the mountains. Isolated valleys showers will be in the form of snow as high temperatures will be well below average.

