Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

This will be a comfortable weekend across the state. A ridge will crescendo on Sunday giving most of the state above average temperatures. Expect thin high cloud cover at times.

A Pacific cold front will quick slice through the region on Monday. If we do get rain in the metro, it won’t be much. There will be brief moments of heavy and blowing snow in the northern mountains. The next storm on Wednesday features a closed low that should be more efficient at creating snow. We’ll still be limited on available moisture, so as of now, we’re anticipating advisory amounts of snow in the high country. More areas in northeast New Mexico will be at risk of slippery road conditions.