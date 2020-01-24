Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

Dry weekend ahead

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This will be a comfortable weekend across the state. A ridge will crescendo on Sunday giving most of the state above average temperatures. Expect thin high cloud cover at times.

A Pacific cold front will quick slice through the region on Monday. If we do get rain in the metro, it won’t be much. There will be brief moments of heavy and blowing snow in the northern mountains. The next storm on Wednesday features a closed low that should be more efficient at creating snow. We’ll still be limited on available moisture, so as of now, we’re anticipating advisory amounts of snow in the high country. More areas in northeast New Mexico will be at risk of slippery road conditions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞