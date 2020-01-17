Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

Winds are starting clear the fog out of the valley. Most of the fog statewide will dissipate by sunset leading to blue skies tomorrow morning. The next couple of mornings will be quite cold where snow is still on the ground.

Eventually southwest flow sets up on Tuesday. Southeast New Mexico will pick up showers and isolated thunderstorms. Soon after, a cold front will push eastward through the state creating snow across the north and west high country. The fronts lack proper timing to create a perfect punch like the last storm. Albuquerque will dodge rain and snow this week with temperatures close to average.