The storm is well into the Great Plains, but precipitation will continue through the evening in eastern New Mexico. Accumulating snowfall will be mostly along the central mountains. We’re also anticipating pockets of moderate snow along I-40.
West winds will make wind chills tomorrow uncomfortable in eastern New Mexico. The sun will be out for the majority of the week starting on Saturday. Storms will overall will have an unfavorable track into the northern Rockies. The systems should drag far enough south to coat the northern mountains. This will also spell regular breezy days across the state. Nothing looks like it’s advisory or warning worthy as of now.
Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast
Snow/rain continues east tonight
