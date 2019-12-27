Rain, snow showers to continue throughout weekend

This low-pressure system is generating numerous thunderstorms across central and eastern New Mexico thanks to some exceptionally high dewpoints. As the front digs farther east, there is a slim chance of severe weather on the Texas border. These thunderstorms are turning into explosive snowfall above 8,000′. Most of the I-25 corridor was spared this round. As for major highways, the Raton Pass and Grants have been hit the hardest. Raton Pass will be particularly difficult to travel through tonight and tomorrow.

After the front passes through the state, upslope snow showers will continue in the northern and western mountains. On-and-off snow showers will last all day Saturday. Albuquerque is going to be on the lower end of the trace to one inch projection. The grand finale is the backdoor cold front Saturday night. This will bring an additional inch of snow near Las Vegas and Tucumcari. Snow showers will finally come to an end by Sunday afternoon.