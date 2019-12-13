Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

New Mexico will be on the edge of a long duration snowstorm heading to Colorado. Moderate to heavy snow will occur Saturday afternoon through Sunday night along west faced ranges, particularly in the San Juans. As the front comes through Albuquerque on Sunday, winds will pick up in the Rio Grande Valley. Otherwise, winds will be harshest in eastern New Mexico for the first half of the weekend.

Single digits and teens will be in the forecast for Tuesday morning after a steady supply of cold air. Temperatures will try to creep back to normal by Wednesday. There is a potential for precipitation on Thursday. I’m leaning toward a mainly dry solution with some accumulations in the high country.