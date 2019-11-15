Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

Mild, pleasant conditions will persist for most of us through Tuesday. High clouds tonight will keep temperatures in the 40s for the Rio Grande Valley. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler in eastern New Mexico on Sunday. The front on Saturday night is still not expected to produce more than a dusting of snow near Raton.

Wednesday brings a unique setup. A close low will swing into the desert. This will quickly be followed by a low out of the Pacific Northwest on Thursday. This creates the opportunity for multiple days of rain and mountain snow. There are still a lot of question marks, but this will likely be our most significant snowfall in the mountains so far this season.